TOP STORY

Belgium’s Euronav has provided the first official confirmation of strong industry rumours that its two main shareholders are preparing to carve up its tanker fleet. As TradeWinds reported at the end of September, a deal was said to be in the offing between the Saverys family’s Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) and John Fredriksen’s Frontline. Euronav, also listed in New York, said the two shareholders were “in discussions on an integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock in Euronav”.