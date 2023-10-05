Belgium’s Euronav has provided the first official confirmation of strong industry rumours that its two main shareholders are preparing to carve up its tanker fleet.

TradeWinds reported at the end of September that a deal was in the offing between the Saverys family’s Compagnie Maritime Belge and John Fredriksen’s Frontline.

Euronav said it had noted recent press speculation about a possible transaction, which had led to volatility in its share price and a trading suspension on the Euronext Brussels exchange.