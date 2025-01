Israeli-controlled Ray Car Carriers has again called for the release of its vessel and crew of 25 following the Gaza ceasefire at the weekend.

The Bahamas-flagged 5,100-ceu Galaxy Leader (built 2002) was hijacked on 19 November 2023, and crew members from Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ukraine, Mexico and Romania have been held since the dramatic helicopter-backed operation.

But after the Houthis announced they would halt attacks on non-Israeli shipping, the owner and manager issued a new statement.