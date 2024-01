Fresh off the headlines of its $3.7m investment in rival shipbroker Braemar, Lightship Chartering is expanding its operations in the US and Latin America.

Lightship chief executive Sune Fladberg confirmed to TradeWinds that the growth-minded Denmark-based company has acquired boutique Miami-based dry cargo shop Marita Freight & Trade, effective earlier this month.

“We can confirm we have recently taken on the commercial team from Marita, including the owner, Mara Perdomo.