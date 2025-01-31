Norwegian authorities said late on Friday they have found no evidence to suggest that a vessel they were detaining in Tromso earlier in the day had anything to do with a suspected cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea.

TradeWinds already reported about the 5,353-dwt fish carrier Silver Daniel (built 1989) being held in the Norwegian port.

Norway acted upon a request by Latvian authorities, which had suspected the Silver Daniel of involvement in the sabotage last week of a fibre-optic cable linking Latvia with Sweden.