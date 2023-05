Europe’s decision to ban Russian oil imports following the invasion of Ukraine has opened up a “new window of opportunity” to exploit the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to Asian markets, according to the head of state nuclear agency Rosatom.

Director General Alexey Likhachev told a meeting attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week that he had been working on a plan to redirect oil from the Baltic ports to head eastwards via the NSR, Russian news agency Tass reported.