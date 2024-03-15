In this episode of the TradeWinds Wavelength Podcast we dive into the impact of the Red Sea situation on container rates and the benefit that some owners have seen vanishing should the Houthi threats be removed and shipping resume transits of the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

And, as IMO member states send delegations to the IMO for environmental talks, we focus in on the planned assessment of the economic and technical measures that are under discussion to decarbonise shipping.

We speak to UNCTAD about about the need for being thorough and quick in the work while the whole shipping world waits.