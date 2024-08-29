BW-backed Cadeler is taking time to evaluate new business in busy offshore wind vessel markets, according to boss Mikkel Gleerup.

The world’s biggest wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) owner is regularly approached with new proposals, but prefers to be selective, the chief executive of the Oslo and New York-listed group told TradeWinds.

The Denmark-based company, which merged with Scorpio Group’s Eneti last year, has just upsized its green loan facility with Standard Chartered by €45m to €125m ($140m).