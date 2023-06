Two Norwegian owners have secured long-term deals for platform supply vessels in increasingly promising markets.

Oslo-listed Standard Supply’s 5,100-dwt Standard Supplier (built 2007) has been fixed out to a major oil company in the North Sea for one year at $23,000 per day.

Spot rates in the region are already at least £20,000 ($25,000) per day.

The contract includes an additional six months of options at $31,000 per day, showing how charterers are pricing in increases in tight markets.