Boskalis Group of the Netherlands has confirmed speculation in the offshore markets that it has acquired two two construction support vessels to its offshore fleet FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of New York-listed FTAI Aviation.

The pair, which comprised FTAI Ocean's entire fleet, were first reported in December as being sold for a combined $143m.

According to Boskalis, the 10,000-dwt Boka Pride (built 2014, ex Pride) recently underwent its five-year special survey during which time it was painted in the Boskalis livery.