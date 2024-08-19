Denmark’s Cadeler has refinanced loans for two vessels and extended another facility.

The deals “underscore the robust support that Cadeler continues to enjoy from its banking partners and their confidence in Cadeler’s commitment to the sustainable growth of its business,” the BW Group-backed offshore wind vessel owner said in a statement.

The Oslo and New York-listed company replaced the $436m senior secured green term loan previously secured by Eneti for the two M-Class newbuildings acquired by Cadeler after its merger with Eneti.