BW Group-backed shipowner Cadeler has clinched a deal for wind turbine work in Denmark at a big daily rate.

The Oslo-listed company said it will transport and install 26 11MW turbines for Siemens Gamesa at the Aflandshage wind farm developed by Hofor, a Copenhagen utility company.

The contract for one of its O-type installation ships will pay more than 375,000 ($412,000) per day.