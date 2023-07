BW Group-backed Cadeler has clinched a breakthrough in the Polish offshore wind market.

The Oslo-listed shipowner has signed a firm deal with Baltic Power to transport and install 76 Vestas 15-MW turbines from 2024.

The work will take place in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea and is worth between €68m ($74m) and €85m.

Cadeler described Poland as a new and expanding offshore market.