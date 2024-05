Kristian Siem is out as chairman of Siem Offshore and Christen Sveaas is in.

The Oslo-listed company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday that a new board of directors elected Sveaas as chairman.

Sveaas, the magnate behind investment firm Kistefos, came to an agreement with Siem in April to take over the shipowner, flipping nine vessels in Siem Offshore’s fleet in return for Siem’s leading stake.