Speculation has inevitably turned to consolidation in the offshore shipping sector after tycoon Kristian Siem’s stakes in rival operators were revealed.

The backer of Siem Offshore now has holdings in both Solstad Offshore and the restructured DOF Group.

Siem Investments is listed with a 0.87% stake in Lars Peder Solstad-led Solstad after share deals this month, TradeWinds sister newspaper DN reported.