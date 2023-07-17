Noble Corp’s plan to resume dividends has been described as a “major sign of confidence” in the offshore rig market, according to analysts at Barclays.
Last week the US-listed rig owner announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.30
Resumption of payments to shareholders believed to be the first such return of capital since 2015
