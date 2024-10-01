Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS) has entered into agreements to manage two multipurpose offshore vessels (MPSVs).

Deals have been signed with joint affiliates of its two largest shareholders, Clear Ocean Partners and Pelagic Partners, for the 97-loa, 2021-built Energy Sphynx (ex-Edda Sphynx) and Energy Savanah (ex-Edda Savanah.

GEOS chief executive Per Ivar Fagervoll said: “We are very happy and excited with this new management opportunity, which we believe will be very positive for the GEOS brand and for GEOS’ management business in general.”