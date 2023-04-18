Norway’s Havfram Wind has ordered a second wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) in China after sealing big new contracts this year.

The order represents the first of three options held at CIMC Raffles.

The design will be similar to the first GustoMSC NG20000X jack-up unit under construction there, the owner said.

The latest battery-hybrid drive-train technology is incorporated in the ship, to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts of offshore wind capacity, the company added.