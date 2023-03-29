Norway’s Havfram Wind has clinched work for two of its new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) with major renewable energy players.

The Oslo-based shipowner said contracts will begin with Orsted in 2026 and Vattenfall in 2027 off eastern England.

The company has a NG20000X jack-up WTIV on order at CIMC Raffles in China, with three options attached.

The design comes with a 3,200-tonne crane and the latest battery hybrid drivetrain technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by more than 70% compared with previous designs.