Norway’s Havfram Wind has clinched work for two of its new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) with major renewable energy players.

The Oslo-based shipowner said contracts will begin with Orsted in 2026 and Vattenfall in 2027 off eastern England.

John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer pump more cash into Edda Wind as it orders new CSOVs
 Read more

The company has a NG20000X jack-up WTIV on order at CIMC Raffles in China, with three options attached.

The design comes with a 3,200-tonne crane and the latest battery hybrid drivetrain technology designed to reduce carbon emissions per MW installed by more than 70% compared with previous designs.