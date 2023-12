An unknown Norwegian-registered company has placed a landmark new order for up to three multipurpose platform supply vessels (MPSVs).

The deal by Hercules Supply at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding is thought to be the first such contract by a non-state-owned company for the best part of a decade, following the prolonged offshore shipping slump.

Nothing is known about who is behind Hercules and the statement from designer Breeze Ship Design provides no details.