Norway’s Ostensjo Rederi has revealed a number of new contracts for its fleet following the lucrative sale of its oldest ship.

It announced term charters for three subsea vessels: the 108-loa Edda Fauna (built 2007), 97-loa Edda Sphynx and Edda Savanah (both built 2021).

There was also a new contract for the 7,600-dwt accommodation vessel Edda Fides (built 2011).