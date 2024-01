Seatrium has bagged its first newbuilding contract of 2024 with an order from oil major Shell to build a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The contract includes the construction and integration of the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Sparta FPU. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Sparta FPU will be situated in the Garden Banks area of the US Gulf of Mexico, approximately 275 km (171 miles) off the coast of Louisiana.