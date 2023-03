Solstad Offshore chief executive Lars Peder Solstad argues the era of low rates is over for charterers as ships become scarcer.

The offshore vessel sector is recovering from a dire few years of cheap charters and vessel oversupply.

Solstad said: “It is not unlikely that we will experience a scenario where oil and gas activity continues to increase, driven by high energy prices and energy security focus, at the same time as renewable energy sources are developed to reduce global emissions.”