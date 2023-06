Subsea 7 is set to add another $500m — at least — to its contract backlog with a deal to work on what could be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.

Seaway 7, a subsidiary of the Oslo-listed, Kristian Siem-backed company, said on Friday that it had inked a “very large” contract with ScottishPower Renewables for the transport and installation of foundations and inner-array cables for the East Anglia Three project.