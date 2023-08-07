New York-listed offshore operator Tidewater continued incremental rates improvement in the second quarter while missing consensus analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.
Tidewater reported net income of $22.6m or $0.43
Houston-based operator saw slightly lower utilisation as it moved to reposition fleet for opportunities
New York-listed offshore operator Tidewater continued incremental rates improvement in the second quarter while missing consensus analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue.
Tidewater reported net income of $22.6m or $0.43