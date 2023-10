Singapore’s UOB Kay Hian has added offshore player Marco Polo Marine to its Alpha Picks portfolio on the back of improved sentiment in the oil and gas market.

At the same time, China’s largest privately owned shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has been removed from the portfolio.

“We removed…Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, as we expect the next 3-4 months to be a relatively quieter period for order win announcements,” the bank said.