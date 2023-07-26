Subsea 7 believes it is on track to hit its 2023 earnings targets.
The Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner said on Wednesday that expected strength in the second half of the year would help boost its revenue above 2022’s $5.1bn
Kristian Siem-backed outfit says it will surpass 2022 revenue as impairment charges drag on second quarter bottom line
