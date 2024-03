Resale contracts for capesize bulkers have reached their highest premium over newbuilding prices in 10 years.

This comes on the back of a rising freight market, a rosy outlook, sustained demand for secondhand vessels and shipowners’ aversion to placing new orders.

So, it would appear Danish owner Norden grabbed a good deal with its order announced on 29 February for four capesizes, one of which will be delivered in 2025 and the rest in 2027.