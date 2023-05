Washington may look hopelessly divided on most topics, but seizing Iranian oil cargoes has bipartisan appeal. The same day it emerged that Iran seized a Chevron-chartered tanker bound for Houston, Republicans and Democrats came together to urge US President Joe Biden to target more oil and gas cargoes out of Iran.

Reports later emerged that the Iranian Navy’s detention of Advantage Tankers’ 159,000-dwt suezmax Advantage Sweet (built 2012) followed the seizure by the US of another vessel.