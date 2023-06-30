I completely understand why some voices in the industry want to do away with charterparty warranty compliance. Forward-thinking owners who start doing this early by using real vessel operating performance information stand to get ahead of their competition.

The rise of environmental compliance in the maritime industry, such as the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator, together with Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-based reporting in general, should be welcomed as a harbinger of positive change.

In the European Union, environmental, social and governance reporting rules under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will be compulsory for large companies from 2024 to 2028.