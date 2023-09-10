London welcomes the shipping world this week to its sixth biennial “open house”, where its extensive community of business services companies will be entertaining existing clients and trying to lure the new.
Comment: Shipping’s place in post-Brexit ‘Global Britain’ is under strain
London’s language, law and culture continue to attract shipping’s decision-makers, but global competition and the absence of investors and finance will erode its role
10 September 2023 20:47 GMT Updated 10 September 2023 20:47 GMT
By
in London