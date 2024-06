Makings of a $1.5bn deal: Navig8 leaders Nicolas Busch and Gary Brocklesby reveal how a transaction that was the talk of Posidonia was pieced together with Adnoc L&S over several months of negotiations. The pair have sold their controlling interest in a 32-ship tanker fleet and pools business to the Middle East giant.

Attracting Adnoc: Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc L&S, revealed