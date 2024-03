TOP STORY

The unrelenting appetite of Belgium’s CMB.Tech for giant bulkers has seen the company add two more vessels to an orderbook that now stands at 26 ammonia-fuelled and ammonia-ready vessels. The Antwerp-based company’s dry bulk arm, Bocimar, has returned to China’s Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry for two dual-fuel newcastlemaxes to be delivered in the second half of 2026.