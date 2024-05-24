Giant order | Cosco Shipping is working on a showstopping newbuilding project for a colossal 120 vessels. The Chinese giant will write cheques for over $4.5bn if its negotiations with shipbuilders come through. Its move would be one of the largest shipbuilding projects in history for a single company, with bulk carriers of different sizes accounting for the majority of the outlay.
Editor’s selection: Erling Haaland, George Economou and a $4.5bn newbuilding plan
These were some of the big stories making headlines this week
24 May 2024 18:39 GMT Updated 24 May 2024 18:39 GMT
