Week 4 of the year saw plenty of deals, a mystery bidder for Eagle Bulk Shipping was revealed, the emergence of a new tanker pool giant and ongoing tensions in the Middle East reverberated through shipping markets.

But first, TradeWinds’ Paul Peachey managed to get hold of Mathieu Philippe, the CEO of the only European start-up to join the lucrative market hauling price-capped Russian oil — Fractal Shipping.