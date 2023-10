TOP STORY

Big-league shipowners and charterers push for decarbonisation contract changes. They are (from left) Euronav interim chief executive Lieve Logghe; Matt Turns, general manager of strategy and business performance at Chevron; and Eman Abdalla, global operations and supply chain director at Cargill Ocean Transportation. Photo: Harry Papachristou

Thirty major players from all corners of the maritime industry launched an initiative seeking to improve vessels’ operational efficiency as the most readily available shortcut to decarbonisation.