A rallying call from International Maritime Organization secretary general Kitack Lim for governments to be “ambitious and bold” has primed the regulator to make a historic commitment to decarbonise shipping by 2050. At the time of writing, a draft agreement was being put together by a working group requiring governments to achieve net zero or zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 25 years. The draft will be put forward for adoption at the upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting next week.