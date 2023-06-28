A rallying call by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) secretary general Kitack Lim for governments to be “ambitious and bold” has primed the regulator to make a historic commitment to decarbonise the shipping by 2050.

As TradeWinds went to press a draft agreement was being put together by a working group requiring governments to achieving net zero or zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 25 years.

The draft will be put forward for adoption at the upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting between 3 and 10 of July.