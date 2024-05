Shares in container liner operators posted gains on Friday after a key freight rate indicator leapt 19% in two weeks and reached its highest point of the year.

Shares in Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transportation and Israel’s Zim led the day’s upward march as the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index reached nearly 2,306.

That marked a gain of 365 points since the last reading two weeks earlier, before the International Labour Day Holiday closed the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.