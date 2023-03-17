Owners of MR tankers have continued to capitalise on high demand from buyers against a background of rising asset prices and strong rates. The tanker sale-and-purchase market has been dominated by this clean tanker class, brokers say.

Trader Vitol has reportedly joined the dash for product tankers with an order for up to four LR2 newbuildings at China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. The energy and commodity trader, which has a series of LR2s under construction at Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, is said to have inked two firm 115,000-dwt product carriers at the Chinese state-owned shipyard.