Laurent Cadji has opened up on Union Maritime’s drive into the LR2 tanker market and how it fits the company’s $1bn plus energy transition push.

It came as the shipowner booked three newbuildings at two yards in Asia to extend a targeted expansion into the LR2 niche.

Cadji told TradeWinds the LR2s would form a key part of the Union Maritime fleet, with dual-fuel engines just one aspect of the broader picture to reduce emissions.