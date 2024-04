Union Maritime chief Laurent Cadji has opened up on a major push into the LR2 tanker business, with a newbuilding drive designed to grow the fleet while employing new technology to reduce emissions.

The UK-based shipowner has taken its LR2 orderbook to nine ships with deals for three more vessels split between two shipyards in Asia.

It extends a growth and renewal drive from the company that has seen investments in newbuildings comfortably ahead of the $1bn mark during the past two years.