The owner of a suspected Iranian crude cargo is locked in a $35m dispute with Belgian shipping giant Euronav after the US seized the oil following a ship-to-ship transfer to one of the world’s largest tankers.

United Arab Emirates-based Black Swan Petroleum has brought a damages claim in Malaysia over the loss of more than 600,000 barrels of oil that were discharged to Euronav’s floating storage unit, the 441,600-dwt Oceania (built 2003) when it was off Malaysia in March 2023, according to a UK High Court ruling.