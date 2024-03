Something’s changed in shipping. And for once it’s not another crisis. Rather, it’s a conundrum: what to do with all the money that’s being made?

Across the industry, from shipowners to shipbrokers, the widespread, albeit inconsistent, uplift in rates is bringing windfall earnings.

From public shipowners talking of 100% dividend payouts to shipbrokers bragging about the millions they’ve made selling tankers to shadowy operators shipping Putin’s oil, right now earning cash is not the problem.