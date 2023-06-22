There’s a rather vulgar expression about indecision, the nicer part of which involves the words “get off the pot”.

And to be clear, those were not the words used by Norwegian shipping entrepreneur Tor Olav Troim in Manhattan this week, when he was asked about a pursuit by his former boss, the famed John Fredriksen, of an increased role in the affairs of New York tanker owner International Seaways.

Come with cash

But still, it appears Troim is not the biggest fan of the months-long pressure campaign waged by Fredriksen and his private companies, including Seatankers Group and Famatown Finance, centred on gaining board appointments and a removal of anti-takeover provisions in company bylaws.