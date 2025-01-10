Faced with dramatic sea ice loss, floods, fires, unprecedented emissions and what is expected to be the warmest year ever recorded globally, the world’s shipping regulator the International Maritime Organization is set to once again consider proposals to reduce black carbon emissions, which generate heat and speed up melting snow and ice in the Arctic.

Reducing black carbon from international shipping has been recognised for more than a decade as a necessary step to halt the Arctic’s catastrophic climate breakdown, but the IMO’s 175 member countries have been slow to agree on how to address it.