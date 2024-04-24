Are investors, banks or Wall Street analysts clamouring for New York-listed shipping companies to cut the greenhouse gas footprint of shipping?

It doesn’t appear so, at least according to Scorpio Tankers president Robert Bugbee’s description of the company’s conference calls and one-on-one meetings with investors.

“I cannot remember the last time a single shareholder or analyst asked a question about, ‘What are you doing about reducing your carbon footprint?’” Bugbee told TradeWinds during a panel discussion with leaders of five New York-listed shipowners at this month’s shipowners forum in New York.