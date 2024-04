In this episode, Eric Priante Martin has been talking to US-listed shipowners about their priorities, and the lack of pressure they have to decarbonise their operations.

We delve into the car carrier markets with news that Aponte-led MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has made a grab for Gram Car Carriers, and just why are car makers shipping their cars in containers again?

And Holly Birkett goes to Chirp to talk safety and why shipping’s whistleblowers fear for their lives.