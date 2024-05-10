In this episode, deputy editor Eric Priante Martin looks at the bullish product tanker owners that are reaping the benefits of a solid market.

We visit the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Singapore, where discussions turned to the possible impact of elections (think second term of Trump in the US) on shipping markets and the question of whether green corridors are flawed.

Then we return to the tankers market and the growing dark fleet taking oil cargoes from Russia, Venezuela and other sanctioned nations. We look at the numbers with Windward.

Holly Birkett gets niche for traders with news on tweaks to how freight derivatives are worked out.

And Yannick Guerry on the TradeWinds news desk brings us up to speed with other news this week.