Yoram Cohen, founder of the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), managers of shipping’s second largest flag, has died.

In a statement announcing his death LISCR credited Cohen with stabalising the Liberian Registry, beginning in the late 1990s and helping drive its growth and expansion globally through much of the 2000s.

In 2016 Cohen was succeeded by his two sons, Adam and Elan, as chairmen of the Liberian Registry but he remained a guiding figure and mentor within LISCR.